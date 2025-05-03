Aspire Growth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1,142.1% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Raymond James by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Trading Up 3.0 %

Raymond James stock opened at $141.79 on Friday. Raymond James has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $174.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Raymond James

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.