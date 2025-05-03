Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 1,599 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.55.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

