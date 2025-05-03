Anson Funds Management LP Grows Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 122.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451,936 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies accounts for about 5.3% of Anson Funds Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 0.46% of Albertsons Companies worth $51,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $298,302,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308,940 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $49,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,131,000 after buying an additional 2,347,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,376,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.93.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

