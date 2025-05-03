Allegheny Financial Group Sells 589 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Allegheny Financial Group lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 27,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.74. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $167.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.