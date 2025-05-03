Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,703 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $42,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $113.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

