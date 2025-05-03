AlTi Global Inc. Sells 17,668 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AlTi Global Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,668 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,159,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,679,000 after acquiring an additional 46,697 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 367,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 240,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Altria Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Altria Group by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 39,465 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MO opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

