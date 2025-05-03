Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 129,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 807,610 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,032,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,188,000 after buying an additional 674,117 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,606,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,026,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.23 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several analysts have commented on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.