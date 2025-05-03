Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $488.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.52. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

