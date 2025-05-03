Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 24,971 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of AlTi Global Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $30,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,760 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,499 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,460,332 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $184,919,000 after acquiring an additional 162,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

