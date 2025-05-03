Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 8,856 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,315,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,459 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.00 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

