Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $10,279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after buying an additional 70,020 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $62,476,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $149.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.98.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.