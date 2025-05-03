Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 142,450,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,359,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,690,000 after purchasing an additional 99,909 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,883,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,036,000 after purchasing an additional 424,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,671,000 after purchasing an additional 99,279 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $495,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 6.7 %

TTWO opened at $219.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.