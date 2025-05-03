Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,015,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Workday by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 472,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,885,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $52,826,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Workday by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,176,000 after purchasing an additional 72,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. The trade was a 44.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $248.68 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

