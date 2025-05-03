Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 171.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 350,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,291 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,433,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after buying an additional 6,696,170 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $67,399,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth about $62,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hayward by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,305,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,174,000 after buying an additional 3,589,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hayward by 525.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,295,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,393,000 after buying an additional 2,769,273 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,720.80. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HAYW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

