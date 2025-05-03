Wahed Invest LLC Buys 96 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $181.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.21. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.25 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho set a $175.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

