Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.32 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

