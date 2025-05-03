Wahed Invest LLC Acquires 405 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.74.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 165.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Fermium Researc upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

