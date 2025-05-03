Arrowroot Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 129,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 115,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 105,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,448,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $49.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.