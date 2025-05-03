T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $248.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.13 and a 200 day moving average of $241.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $161.61 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

