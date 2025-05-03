Apex Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Apex Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 202,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Apex Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

