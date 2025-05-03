ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 3,626 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. STERIS makes up about 1.8% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.67% of STERIS worth $135,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,336 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 21.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 171.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,370,000 after purchasing an additional 529,308 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of STERIS by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $224.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $248.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.11 and a 200-day moving average of $218.86.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

