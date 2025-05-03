Anson Funds Management LP Takes Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $132.15 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $745.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.70.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

