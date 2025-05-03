Arrowroot Family Office LLC Acquires 2,830 Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC owned 0.31% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYBB stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.40. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $47.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

