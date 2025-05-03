iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Arrowroot Family Office LLC

Arrowroot Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 213.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $190.03 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

