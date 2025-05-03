Arrowroot Family Office LLC Has $902,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,599,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,093,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

JEPI opened at $55.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.