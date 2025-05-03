Arrowroot Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $305,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $175,723,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 7,915,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,940,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,975,000 after buying an additional 1,827,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

