ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,713 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.54% of Curtiss-Wright worth $72,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock opened at $357.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.97. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $258.85 and a 12-month high of $393.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,953.59. This trade represents a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total transaction of $2,875,205.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,494,977.35. The trade was a 17.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,577 shares of company stock worth $9,109,255. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.43.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

