AREX Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

AREX Capital Management LP bought a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Western Digital makes up about 1.9% of AREX Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,572,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $94,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,459,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,531,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,149 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $68,950,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $55,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.65.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $44.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $81.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of ($1,465.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

