Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Acquires Shares of 27,500 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $46,789,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,502,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,135,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,598,000 after buying an additional 183,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after buying an additional 160,390 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 541,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,338,000 after buying an additional 154,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $236.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.94.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,306.80. The trade was a 20.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AVAV. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

