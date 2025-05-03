Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) is AREX Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

AREX Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,891 shares during the period. Topgolf Callaway Brands makes up about 6.7% of AREX Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AREX Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 73,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 291,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 469,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,426,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

MODG opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.49 and a beta of 1.47. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.89.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $924.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.