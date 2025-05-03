The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Position Lessened by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 604,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,024 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $18,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in The Hackett Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Stories

