Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Sells 700 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,189,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 532,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,191,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $150.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.06.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,497.52. This represents a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

