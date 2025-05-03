Ariel Investments LLC Purchases 89,461 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,461 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $23,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1,167.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 28,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $872,329.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,596.58. This represents a 9.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,417 shares of company stock worth $905,556 in the last three months. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.61. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $121.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

