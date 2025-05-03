Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Purchased by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,050 shares during the period. Indivior comprises approximately 2.4% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned 0.87% of Indivior worth $14,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Indivior during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Indivior by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior Price Performance

Shares of INDV opened at $11.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. Indivior PLC has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Indivior had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 241.73%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

INDV has been the topic of several research reports. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDV

About Indivior

(Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.