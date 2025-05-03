Ariel Investments LLC Has $35.27 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,924 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $35,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.10%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.