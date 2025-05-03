12,411 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Bought by Aristeia Capital L.L.C.

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 143,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Olin by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 95,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other Olin news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane purchased 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,435. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OLN opened at $22.25 on Friday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Olin from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

