Ariel Investments LLC Sells 2,665 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,866,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,928,000 after acquiring an additional 458,650 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP increased its stake in PHINIA by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,417,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,261,000 after purchasing an additional 342,081 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PHINIA by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,653,000 after buying an additional 253,345 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,874,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PHINIA by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,414,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,120,000 after acquiring an additional 110,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PHINIA

In other PHINIA news, CEO Brady D. Ericson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,486 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,588.78. The trade was a 2.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHIN has been the topic of several research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHINIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

PHINIA Stock Up 3.6 %

PHIN stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.56. PHINIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. PHINIA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.36%.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Articles

