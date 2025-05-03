Ariel Investments LLC Sells 717,068 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,336,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717,068 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 13.46% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $87,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 36,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $289,908.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,084.31. This trade represents a 14.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

