Ariel Investments LLC Has $45.46 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391,603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,304 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $45,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 784,339 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $96,873,000 after acquiring an additional 187,638 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 6.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth $160,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 19.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 433,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after purchasing an additional 71,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,467 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna lowered NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $153.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $54,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,024.75. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $1,509,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,880,359.82. The trade was a 9.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,701 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

