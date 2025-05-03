Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 964,657 Shares of MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,604,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964,657 shares during the period. MSG Entertainment comprises 2.9% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of MSG Entertainment worth $270,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MSG Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 785.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MSG Entertainment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSG Entertainment

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,078,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $186,224.40. This represents a 91.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

MSG Entertainment Stock Up 2.4 %

MSGE stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. MSG Entertainment has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.22.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 323.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

About MSG Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

