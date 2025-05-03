Ariel Investments LLC Has $232.63 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,059,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,625 shares during the period. Envista accounts for 2.5% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 7.01% of Envista worth $232,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Envista by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,751,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,789,000 after acquiring an additional 306,019 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Envista by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Envista by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,762,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVST shares. New Street Research set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Envista from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Envista from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

