Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $133,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $185,250. This represents a 41.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAR opened at $96.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.10. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $132.25.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.