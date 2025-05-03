GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,492,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,814 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $55,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 232.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 70,565 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 41,259 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 86,424.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 59,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GCMG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

Shares of GCMG opened at $12.75 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00 and a beta of 0.65.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. Equities analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,466.67%.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

