Arrowroot Family Office LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC cut its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 5.2 %

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.44. The stock has a market cap of $376.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $116.51 and a 12-month high of $150.37.

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

