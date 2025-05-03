Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Purchased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,716 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $47,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,855,000 after purchasing an additional 122,240 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,907 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 4,757.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,913 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,219,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,580,000 after buying an additional 221,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $2,118,292.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,977.60. This represents a 91.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,224.80. The trade was a 60.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,045 shares of company stock worth $5,045,698 in the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.