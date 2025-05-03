Anson Funds Management LP Reduces Holdings in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV)

Anson Funds Management LP decreased its position in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,039 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Greenwave Technology Solutions worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenwave Technology Solutions by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 101,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GWAV opened at $0.21 on Friday. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $44.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $12.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

