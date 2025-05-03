Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Arrowroot Family Office LLC

Arrowroot Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,434,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,466,000 after purchasing an additional 116,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,252,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,308,000 after acquiring an additional 107,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,389,000 after acquiring an additional 974,609 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,378,000 after acquiring an additional 393,229 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,167,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,323,000 after purchasing an additional 53,845 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $71.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

