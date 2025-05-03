ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys 33,921 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,921 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.67% of First American Financial worth $43,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAF. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $7,121,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,574 shares in the company, valued at $31,454,906.40. This trade represents a 18.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $815,006.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,586,795.36. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,565. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

