Anson Funds Management LP Acquires New Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 812.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Forward Air from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD opened at $17.72 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

