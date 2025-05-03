AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Position Decreased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,248,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,671 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 5.11% of AxoGen worth $37,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 2,912.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 530,775 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,506,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,272,000 after purchasing an additional 416,499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $4,552,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AxoGen by 49,604.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AxoGen by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,735,000 after buying an additional 91,984 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,937.98. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $264,442.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,835. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXGN shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $17.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.47. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.61 million, a P/E ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.19.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

